12 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Presidential Aides, Senior PF Official & Police IG in Death Threats

By Peter Adamu

Patriotic Front officials are reporting that President Edgar Lungu's aides, Amos Chanda (press) and Kaizer Zulu (politics), are among senior government officials that have been at the receiving end of death threats.

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja and PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri have also recorded death threats.

PF officials alleged that the threats are coming from suspected UPND operatives who are upset with the detention of their leader Hakainde Hichilema.

President Lungu's spokesperson Amos Chanda has also confirmed the threats saying he personally received a total of six phone calls four of which were threats on his life and that of his family.

Chanda added that his compatriot Kaizer Zulu, President Lungu's political advisor, had also received death threats from unknown people who identified themselves as members of the UPND.

Chanda said the cadres have threatened to ambush him and his family and claimed that they are shadowing his every move.

Chanda confirmed that Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri had also been threatened as well as Kanganja.

