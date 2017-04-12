At least 35 youths from Zomba Seventh Day Adventist Church have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Monday at around lunch hour.

According to an eye witness Memory Macdonald who sales fresh groundnuts around the place, the vehicle overturned after the driver failed to control it upon reaching Gymkhana football ground.

A two tonner Totota DYNA registration number TO 4826 carried 35 Adventist Youths who were coming from Youth Retreat camped at Sun Bird Ku Chawe Inn.

Five passengers are reported seriously injured while the rest had minor injuries and have been admitted to Zomba Central Hospital

Confirming the development, Station Traffic Officer for Zomba Police, Superintendent Symon Kachepa said they received a report that the vehicle overturned when the driver failed to control the vehicle due to brake failure.

"The motor vehicle was being driven from Ku Chawe towards Zomba town and on arrival at State House, the driver lost control and it plunge into a drain and due to the impact, 35 passengers have been injured and taken to Zomba Central Hospital for treatment," he said.

Kachepa said most of the passengers started jumping out of the vehicle before it overturned which resulted in the majority of them being injured.

"It was reported that some passengers started jumping out of the vehicle before it overturned which we believe made many of them get injured in the process," he said.

The Station Officer said some have broken body parts whose number they said was yet to be established together with the total number of those who were seriously injured since it might increase.

An Ambulance from the Zomba District office together with other private vehicles assisted in ferrying casualties to Zomba Central Hospital.

The vehicle was being driven by Geoffrey Sande aged 25 of Mpakati Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in the district.

Police said investigations are underway to establish the real cause of the accident.