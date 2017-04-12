Tanzania: Formation of New Tobacco Board Well Underway, Affirms Deputy Minister

Procedure is in place to form a new Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB) in the near future following the government's move to dissolve the board of directors in order to improve its efficiency.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, William Ole-Nasha, told the National Assembly yesterday that the decision of dissolving the board has nothing to do with postponement of other business being implemented in the tobacco sector.

Answering a question by Margaret Sitta (Urambo - CCM), the deputy minister pointed out that experts available were going on implementing programmes in place of promoting tobacco crop in the country.

In her question, the MP explained that apart from different measures taken by the government in solving problems facing tobacco farmers in Tabora Region including those from Urambo, she would wish to know plans of forming the new TTB so that it starts working immediately.

She also wanted to know what plans the government has to ensure farm input of the next season reach tobacco farmers on time, considering the relevant board has been dissolved.

The deputy minister pointed out that considering the importance of the presence of the board for the development of tobacco industry in the country; procedures are being made to form a new board of directors as soon as possible.

He said that members of the public would be notified through the notice of the government soon after the procedure was completed.

The deputy minister further said that important farm inputs for tobacco include different types of fertilizers like NPK, CAN, freezing fibres for tobacco during harvesting and marketing and pieces of sack and agrochemicals.

These inputs, according to him, are obtained through cooperatives in each area through a tender process managed and coordinated by the cooperatives involved.

He said that considering that farmers need services all the time, especially this period towards the marketing of tobacco for 2017/2018 season, the government through the registrar of cooperatives in the country has appointed another team, which is in Tabora Region.

According to him, such team will continue to coordinate and manage various issues of mutual interest for farmers and prepare farm inputs for the next season.