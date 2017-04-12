Tanzania: Scrap Metal Business Under Scrutiny

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has already prepared a draft bill for a law that would regulate scrap metal business in the country, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

Minister Charles Mwijage said that the proposed law would make clear procedures and system of management and control of such trade in various stages of production, collection, distribution, sale and melting scrap metals, considering conservation and management of environment for national interests.

"This bill will set a clear penalty for a person who is found destroying available infrastructure," the minister told the august House. He was answering a question from Fakharia Khamis (Special Seat - CCM).

The MP had explained that scrap metal business was booming in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar, leading to effects of damaging and stealing of infrastructure, including sewerage chamber covers.

She therefore wanted to know the government strategies of fighting vandalism activities involving state properties while security guards in the areas concerned are watching.

The lawmaker further wished to know whether there was need for the government to control such sabotage which was endangering citizens' safety.

The minister pointed out that the increase of demand of scrap metals was used by criminals to destroy the infrastructure for metals in a bid to get such items to sell as scrap metal.

He identified the most affected areas as electricity transmission lines, railway lines, and roads, to mention a few. He said that to deal with such sabotage activities, the relevant authorities have been working closely with the police force and other security organs from the institutions concerned to protect those resources.

Such authorities include the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO), the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Railway Assets Holding Company (RAHCO).

He therefore allayed fears to the MPs and all Tanzanians in general that their security and their properties are under tight control. The minister also seized the opportunity to request citizens to report any person found engaging in activities relating to vandalism acts.

"To owners of industries and traders of scrap metals, they should avoid purchasing metals whose origin is doubtful. As I said earlier, we will soon bring the proposed law, which will significantly help to address this problem," the minister said.