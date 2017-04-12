Self-proclaimed Patriotic Front die hard Max Chongu says President Edgar Lungu should be honoured with the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for allegedly promoting peace in Zambia.

Chongu claims President Lungu has remained calm and promoted peace even when under intense provocation from opposition leaders.

"Truly speaking with the good leadership qualities being exhibited by president Edgar Chagwa Lungu any well meaningful Zambian will agree that he truly deserves the prestigious and highly decorated noble peace prize award," he states.

Chongu, a former Big Brother Africa reality TV contestant, made the statement last evening.

The statement comes in the wake of a widely condemned midnight raid on opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema's house and his eventual detention on Tuesday afternoon.

BELOW IS MAXWELL CHONGU'S STATEMENT

Surely our distinguished humble leader president Edgar Chagwa Lungu deserves to be honoured with a prestigious and highly decorated Noble peace prize for his relentless efforts in insuring that peace and unity prevails in Zambia.

Fellow compatriots we have seen how disturbing events have been unfolding post 11 August 2016 general elections were our leader president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been provoked to extreme levels not once, not twice but on several occasions though he has chosen to promote peace and unity for the sake of our great nation Zambia.

Recent provocation orchestrated by the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema in mongu towards our distinguished humble leader president Edgar Chagwa Lungu which saw our leader being undermined and provoked to extremes is another clear indication that demonstrated proper leadership qualities being exhibited by president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for he chose peace , love and unity for the sake of Zambians.

We all know that if it was in west African countries, middle east or just our neighboring countries here like Zimbabwe by now we would have been talking of massive funerals.

However president Edgar Chagwa Lungu chose to respect humanity and promote peace something that really makes him a suitable candidate as a recipient of the Noble peace prize award.

The behavior of the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema in mongu not only did it attract massive condemnation from the patriotic front party members but also from UPND members, Zambians in general and the outside world for such has never happened in the history of this world.

