Uganda: Kamuli Municipality MP By-Election Turns Chaotic

Chaotic scenes have been reported in the ongoing Kamuli municipality MP by-election as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporters accuse police of protecting those involved in voter bribery.

Three people including a police officer and FDC supporters who are yet to be identified have reportedly been injured and admitted to hospital.

At Nakulyaku polling station, Mr Siraj Kalende, one of the agents of Ms Salaam Musumba of FDC was allegedly blocked by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters and beaten up. He said he had reported the case to police.

Confrontations between the two camps have also been reported at several other polling stations.

There were also allegations that mobilisers of respective candidates, including local leaders were moving from home to home distributing money and other items to voters. We could not independently verify this claim.

The other candidates in the race are Ms Rehema Watongola of the NRM , Prossy Naikoba, Samuel Walujo and Michael Kiboome on independent ticket.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama who has camped in Kamuli District to monitor the exercise warned candidates and voters against perpetuating violence.

Justice Byabakama earlier told journalists that they had not registered any serious incident.

"Voting Materials arrived in time although some voters are still in the gardens. We warned anyone who may be tempted to cause any disruptions not to dare because they will be dealt with according to the law," he said.

He said voting will close at about 4pm and results will then be submitted to the tallying centre.

"But I cannot tell you how long the tallying will take. The important thing we are focusing on now is to ensure that voting continues smoothly," he added.

Voting which started at about 7 am on Wednesday at all 54 polling stations was calm until it turned chaotic at some polling stations with NRM and the Opposition FDC confronting each other.

Voter turn up is very low. Ms Watongola cast her vote at Bukasambula polling station while her close contender, Ms Musumba cast hers at St Mark polling station.

Shortly after casting her vote, Ms Watongola accused the FDC camp of attacking and beating up her supporters.

"There were some challenges that we had to handle. There were a lot of beatings from the FDC side. Some of my supporters are even admitted to hospital in Kamuli and Mulago National Referral," she said.

FDC and NRM candidates have been trading accusations of voter bribery and violence ever since campaigns were opened. However, Ms Watongola refuted claims that her camp was violent.

"We have been so calm ever since campaigns started. I thank God that it is almost done. I'm very confident that I'm going to win because I have been moving from home to home in the villages combing for votes," she added.