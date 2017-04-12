Lions Club of Blantyre is eyeing to raise K18.7 million through a charity golf tournament slated for Saturday 22nd April, 2017 in aid of Namikasi Day Secondary School students who are facing accommodation problems.

The club is expected to raise the money which is just 25 percent of the required amount of K75 million to construct proper girls' hostel at the school situated in Lilangwe in Blantyre district. Lions Club International is expected to meet the remaining 75 percent.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, convener for the tournament, Makhecha Tarang said the event would take place at Game Haven Lodge in Bvumbwe, Thyolo.

"We are requesting people to sponsor a team of two players at a fee of K100,000.00. The proceeds from this tournament will go towards construction of a girl's hostel at Namikasi Day Secondary School in Lilangwe, Blantyre- Rural," explained Tarang.

Namikasi Day Secondary School is a government school with an expected total enrolment of 160 girl students from Form 1 to Form 4 per year.

The school, according to Tarang, is facing an acute problem of accommodation which is forcing some girls to find accommodation in unsuitable places not convenient for their personal and education development.

"The problem of lack of suitable accommodation at the school has resulted in many girl students getting impregnated before completing school. The total cost of the project is estimated at K75 million," he added.

"Our mother organization, The Lions Club International has challenged us to raise 25% of the project amount and they will finance the remaining 75% of the project. This fundraising drive is therefore targeted towards achieving the 25% cost of the project so that we can unlock funding from Lions Club International."

Last year, Lions Club of Blantyre held a similar charity golf tournament that was graced by the country's vice-President, Saulos Chilima.