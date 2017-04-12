Presidential press Amos Chanda has issued a statement claiming State House has not interfered with the arrest of leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema, the opppsition UPND president, was arrested this morning after a midnight raid at his private residence and charged with treason for obstructing a presidential motorcade in Mongu.

State House have issued their first statement since the drama unfolded last night.

The episode has widely been condemned by all well meaning Zambians and the international community as an act of political intolerance.

But Chanda claims the state has no hand in the drama and will not interfere in the investigations.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT BY CHANDA

STATE HOUSE has announced that it will not interfere with the ongoing investigations or charges being leveled against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking at a media briefing today Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda clarified that State House had no intentions or business in interfering in police work.

Mr Chanda said it was not the duty of State House to prosecute individuals and neither was it their duty to arrest or not arrest individuals.

"Several crimes were committed but that is up to the Police to decide whether to prosecute or not, it is up to the Police to decide who to arrest or not," Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda emphasised that they believed the police would decisively act on any criminal behavior that occurred in Mongu and the State would let police work independently as always.

He added that the UPND media had henceforth forged a statement from his office citing that the President was giving instructions to police.

He described the statement as fake and a total fabrication, Mr Chanda said a formal complaint had henceforth been taken to the relevant authorities.

Mr Chanda emphasised that State House would not give any comment on the criminal investigations being conducted by police.