Uganda: Voter Chaos in Kamuli By-Election, 7 Arrested Over Bribery

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion that they were giving out money to compel voters to vote in favour of Rehema Watongola one of the candidates in today's Kamuli by-election.

Two of the suspects were arrested at St. Mark polling station; which is located in Kamuli town and adjacent to the home of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag-bearer Salaamu Musumba.

It is alleged that some of the FDC supporters spotted the suspects giving out Shs 2,000 notes to voters who were queuing cast their votes so they could vote in favour of Watongola, the ruling party candidate. A fistfight ensued until they were arrested and whisked away to Kamuli police station.

The others were arrested from Busota and Bukatambula polling stations. FDC secretary general Nandala Mafabi said that they will not allow voter bribery adding that they have put in place enough agents.

Some of Musumba's mobilisers have resorted to carrying huge sticks arguing that they don't believe that police can protect their vote. Michael Kasadha the East Busoga police spokesperson appealed to the voters to keep peace and wait for election results.

On Tuesday evening 15 people were arrested on Saza road after being suspected of giving out cash to voters.

Meanwhile there is heavy security presence at all polling stations. Each polling station has a police patrol vehicle with at least four police officers.

The by-election attracted five contestants including Watongola, Salaamu Musumba, and independent candidates Proscovia Naikoba Kanakutanda, Samuel Walugyo and Mike Kiboome.

The by-election follows the ejection of Watongola from parliament over lack of requisite academic qualifications. The court decision followed a petition filed by Musumba, accusing Watongola of uttering and using false documents to contest for the parliamentary seat in the February 2016 elections.

The minimum requirement for a Ugandan member of parliament is an Advanced Level certificate.

URN