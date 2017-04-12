Tanzania: Drugmaker to Finance Training for Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam — GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced a new scholarship to support the training and development of the next generation of leaders in global health. The plan also seeks to strengthen the capacity of health systems in Africa.

GSK Tanzania country manager David Ng'ang'a said Tanzanian scholars are among 30 from sub-Saharan Africa who have been targeted to study for a master of Science program at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) through the Sir Andrew Witty GSK Scholarships programme.

"Our commitment to Africa has a strong focus on capability development. GSK's academic investments focus on building local scientific, technical, manufacturing, and public health skills and capabilities in order to strengthen local healthcare capacity.

The Sir Andrew Witty GSK Scholarships open to scholars in Tanzania, will support this commitment by empowering future generations of African global health leaders", said Mr Ng'ang'a.

The scholars will study in London towards a one-year Master's degree programme on a health topic of their choice such as infectious disease control or global mental health.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical medicine director, Prof Peter Piot, said the Sir Andrew Witty GSK Scholarships will play an important role in supporting the next generation of public and global health leaders in Africa.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is a world-leading centre for research and post-graduate education. Tuition fees and a tax-free living allowance will be funded by GSK.

GSK has a 10-year agreement with the facility. The scholarship recognises retired CEO, Sir Andrew Witty's commitment to addressing health challenges in Africa.