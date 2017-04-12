Somalia: Suspected KDF Jets Bomb Al Shabaab Base in Somalia

Photo: Hamza Mohamed

Al-Shabaab in vehicles taken from the military

Suspected Kenyan air force fighter jets have launched an air raid on Al shabaab controlled location near the southern port city of Kismayo on Wednesday, residents said.

The warplanes carried out the airstrike at Kanjaron area, located some 60Km south of Kismayo, targeting Al shabaab training and logistics bases, according to the locals.

There has been reports of civilians casualties as result of the aerial bombardment.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack which caused heavy loss of civilian and livestock lives, but Kenyan forces serving with AMISOM conducted such raids in the past.