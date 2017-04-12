12 April 2017

Somalia: Mogadishu in Lock-Down As Army Marks 57th Anniversary

Mogadishu is in total lock-down on Wednesday as the country's National army (SNA) was celebrating 57th anniversary its establishment in 1960. Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and other top government officials took part the celebrations to commemorate the army day at the defense ministry HQ in Mogadishu. The SNA forces marked the 57th anniversary in major parts of the country.

Units of the Somali armed marched through Mogadishu in a show of force in a country which is recovering from more than decades of war.

Despite challenges, Somalia continues to rebuild its army.

According to the International Crisis Group, powerful vested interests and corrupt commanders are the main obstacles in the way of reforming the army.

