12 April 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Challenges Detention - Demands Formal Charge

Photo: Zambia Reports
Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).
By Peter Adamu

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has gone to court to challenge his detention saying it was unlawful.

According to Hichilema's lawyers, the opposition leader has asked the Lusaka High Court to issue a writ of habeas corpus.

Hichilema states that a writ of habeas corpus will order the State to take him to court.

He states that in court, the state should explain why he is being detained without a formal charge and arrest.

Lusaka High Court judge-in-charge Gertrude Chawatama has set April 12 for hearing the parties.

One of Hichilema's lawyers Keith Mweemba who has cited the Attorney General contends that the detention is illegal.

