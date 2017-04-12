12 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: DSS Foils Isis-Linked Boko Haram Attack On U.S, UK Embassies

By Soni Daniel

The Department of State Security Service has said it has busted a deadly ISIS-linked Boko Haram terrorist gang that had planned to attack the United States of America, the United Kingdom and other western interests in Nigeria.

The DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, said it prevented the fatal attacks between the 25th and 26th March, 2017, halting the malevolent gangs based in Benue State and the FCT, from striking.

Apart from preventing the attack, the DSS said it also arrested the masterminds whose names were given Isa JIBRIL, Jibril JIBRIL, Abu Omale JIBRIL, Halidu SULE and Amhodu SALIFU.

