12 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police, Military Shoot-Out in Yobe

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Military and police men early this morning begun a shoot-out over an issue that is yet to be ascertain in Damaturu the Yobe state capital.

However, no death or injury has been reported as at the time of filling this report.

Confirming the shoot-out, the Army spokesman in Damaturu, Colonel K.O Ogunsanya said they are investigating the matter to know "What transpired and who and who among their men were involved," adding that "a statement would be issued as soon as they get to the root of the matter".

Daily trust reports that the violent clash between the security operatives started at Presidential Lodge, around 6am and lasted up to 10am.

A security source told our correspondent that the quarrel is connected to the abduction of the Mopol commandant in charge 41, Damaturu.

"Yesterday, the Commandant was moving in a convey when a man intercepted, and the police attached to him harassed the man, not knowing that he is an Army officer. Later this morning, the Army kidnapped the commandant,"he said

He said that the Mobile Police went to the Presidential lodge to free the commandant and the fracas ensued.

Our correspondent report that the shoot-out has caused serious panic in the state capital forcing traders and government workers to retire home because of the uncertainly.

