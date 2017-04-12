SHABANIE MINE have engaged ZIFA to give them time to look for another coach while Wilson Mutekede remains in charge of the Premiership side.

The Zvishavane club were dealt a huge blow when their new head gaffer, who had just replaced Taku Shariwa in the hot seat, was appointed ZIFA technical director.

Shabanie want Mutekede to take care of their Good Friday match against Bulawayo City at Maglas as they try to put their house in order.

Club chairman Elias Marufu said they were confident ZIFA will understand.

"We have engaged the powers that be at national level to allow for a smooth transition. We are talking to them on how best they can help us. But we are confident that we will reach some agreement as I don't see them being against the existence of our club," he said.

Mutekede has already begun his duties at ZIFA and on Monday he was in Masvingo helping visiting FIFA instructor Ulrich Mathiot of Seychelles, who is conducting a grassroots course that will run from April 10 to 14 and has drawn participants from the country's 10 provinces.

Shabanie started life in the top-flight on a good footing, under Mutekede, following a goalless draw against champions CAPS United at Maglas in the season opener and then shocking Bosso 1-0 at Barbour- fields.

Shariwa was elevated to the club's technical director post because he doesn't have the CAF A Licence needed to take charge of the team from the bench.

He told ZTV's Game Plan Monday night football magazine programme that he will try and get a coach who shares his vision while he continues to improve his coaching qualifications.

Marufu said they are yet to identify a candidate who will replace the former CAPS United team manager.

Meanwhile, ZIFA have urged the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to stick to their mandate of players' welfare and not get themselves involved in in players' dis- putes.

"ZIFA would like to categorically state that it fully recognises and respects the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe as a trade union for players.

"However, the association strongly urges FUZ to stick to its mandate, while avoiding encroaching into association football business.

"The ZIFA Player Status Committee is the only football authority sanctioned to deliberate on disputes involving players and clubs," read the statement on the association's website.

In the same statement the mother body warned individuals who are not certified to stop masquerading as intermediaries engaging in player transfers.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to advise all football stakeholders involved in any player transfers to engage bona fide player intermediaries, duly registered and licensed by the local football mother body.

"In that vein, ZIFA strongly warns all individuals and corporates who are masquerading as intermediaries to desist from handling player transfers, failure of which will force the association to invoke football statues on the offending parties.

Fixtures

Friday: Shabanie v Bulawayo City (Maglas); Tsholotsho v Yadah (Dulivadzimo).

Saturday: Ngezi v How Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Hwange (Ascot).

Monday: Bantu Rovers v Triangle (Luveve).

Postponed: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum; Dynamos v Black Rhinos; Harare City v Highlanders; ZPC Kariba v CAPS United.