Ghana: Mr. Eazi Throws Shots At Organizers of Ghana Music Awards

Hours after the 2017 Ghana Music Awards ended, Afrobeats star Mr. Eazi threw a subtle shot at the organizers of the Ghana Music Awards.

Taking to Micro blogging site Twitter, he insinuated the awards scheme wasn't a national one as the organizers want the world to believe rather it was "the Charter House Music Awards."

Congrats to everyone that won in the Charter House Music Awards more VIM!!!!

Eazi lost the 'Best African Artiste of the Year' award to 'Mad Over You' hit maker, RunTown.

The 'Bankulize' act is obviously not worried about the loss considering his rise on the international music scene and the feats he has chalked in the past few months.

His mixtape Life Is Eazi - Accra to Lagos charted at number four on Billboard World Charts weeks ago, he made history as the first African artiste to have his song premiered on Zane Lowe's World Record show on Beats 1 Radio and his song 'Skin Tight' was recently featured in an advert starring Music mogul, Diddy.

He was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and received his elementary and secondary education in Lagos, Nigeria.

Eazi is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Coventry University with a MSc degree in Engr/Management.

He gained mainstream attention in Ghana with his song 'Bankulize produced by DJ Juls, and has collaborated with the likes of Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo and Efya.

His other hits include Skin Tight, Anointing, HollUp and Shitor.

Eazi was excluded from the 2016 Ghana Music Awards even though he had a good year. Organizers of the award scheme claimed he could not be nominated he is not Ghanaian.

He was awarded the WAMVA Special Recognition Award by WatsUp TV in the same year, and currently signed to WizKid's StarBoy Worldwide label.

Eazi won the Prestigious Next Rated Act at The 2016 Headies, and Best New Artiste of the Year at the Inaugural Soundcity MVP Awards/Festival 2016.