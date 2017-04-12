Nigeria: Falae's Abductors Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Photo: Vanguard

Chief Olu Falae former secretary of the federation

Akure — An Ondo State High Court yesterday sentenced the seven people who abducted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, to life imprisonment for kidnapping and armed robbery.

The convicts are Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibrahim, Masahudu Muhammed, Idris Lawal and two others.

Chief Falae was kidnapped on September 21, 2015 at his Ilado farm in Akure North Local Government Area and released four days later after he had paid N5 million ransom.

In addition to being charged to have collected the N5 million to release him, the victim were said by the court to have earlier dispossessed Falae of N15, 000 and his handset while they were armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The offence, according to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs. Adeyemi Kuti from Ondo state Ministry of Justice, ran contrary to Section 2 of Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, (1)(a) and Section3(11)(b) as well as Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Although when the charge sheet was read to the convicts in court on the first date of their arraignment, they all pleaded not guilty, when the case came up yesterday for judgment after several adjournments since 2015, the presiding judge, Justice Williams Olamide said the prosecution was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the crime with the evidence tendered before him.

Justice Olamide also said that during the hearing of the matter, the victim, Falae was able to identify three of the convicts as those who kidnapped him and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the ransom.

He thereafter sentenced the seven of them to life imprisonment.

The counsel to the seven convicts Mr Abdulrahman Yusuf who is from the Legal Aid Council, said he would need to obtain the judgment, study it, and decide whether to appeal it or not.