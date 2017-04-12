Enugu — The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 52 pharmacies and 212 patent medicine stores in Enugu State.

They were sealed for offences such as operating without registration with the council, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, and poor sanitary conditions, among others.

The Director, Inspection and Monitoring, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Abuja, Mrs Anthonia O. Aruya who addressed newsmen after an enforcement exercise carried out by the team in Enugu State, said five arrests were made while three compliance directives were issued, adding that the suspects would face prosecution to serve as deterent to others.

"We took some samples which we are going to use as exhibits in court to prosecute the suspects," she stressed, saying that any pharmaceutical outlet operating in the country without first of all registering with the PCN was illegal.

Aruya said that a total of 339 premises comprising 82 pharmacies, and 257 patent medicine shops were visited by the team, adding that a total of 264 premises made up of 52 illegal pharmacies and 212 patent medicine stores were shut down.

She said the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole had recently directed PCN to ensure that "all warehouses and locations where drugs are stored, sold, distributed or dispensed are registered with the council."

Aruya explained that in Enugu State so many premises commenced operations without fulfilling minimum requirements for registration while others failed to renew their license to operate such premises or shops.

"Some of these premises store products in environments where the quality, safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products cannot be guaranteed. This exposes the public to serious danger. Others do not have the requisite knowledge or know-how to handle the highly ethical drugs in their facilities," said Aruya.

She advised members of the public to always purchase their medicines from licensed pharmacies and simple household remedies from licensed patent and propriety medicine vendor shops.