Namibia: Eyewitness Recounts Fatal Shooting of Finn

AN EYEWITNESS to a street shooting in which a Finnish citizen was killed in Windhoek almost two years ago testified in the High Court yesterday that the man who fired the fatal shots was quick to reach for his firearm in the starting moments of the deadly incident.

Immediately after a Land Rover had been involved in a rear-end collision with his car, Rodney Shaningua got out of his vehicle, approached the Land Rover, and at the same time started shooting at that vehicle, the second state witness to testify in Shaningua's trial, Fenola Felix, told judge Christie Liebenberg from the witness stand in the Windhoek High Court.

Felix said she and Shaningua were sitting in his car outside a bar in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area, waiting for friends to arrive, when the Land Rover hit the rear end of Shaningua's vehicle.

As Shaningua was getting out of his car, he was taking out his pistol, which he was carrying at his right hip, Felix said. He walked towards the Land Rover, which at that stage was slowly driving past his car, and started to shoot at the four-wheel drive, she said.

"He did not even shoot a warning shot into the air. He just shot at the car," she said.

Felix testified that she at first thought Shaningua was shooting at the tyres of the Land Rover. She said she also yelled at him not to shoot and to put his gun away.

After the shooting, Shaningua returned to his car and, after sitting in the car for a while, drove off, Felix said.

She recounted that Shaningua drove past the Land Rover where it had come to a standstill further down the street. When they passed it, she saw the window of the driver's door was shattered and that a man was inside with his head on the steering wheel.

Felix told the court that Shaningua remarked, before they drove past the Land Rover: "Oh shit, I shot the man dead."

The shooting took place around midnight between 8 and 9 August 2015.

A Finnish resident of Windhoek, Marko Kristian Uolevi Rönni (42), was the driver of the Land Rover. He died as a result of gunshot injuries to his chest.

Shaningua (45) denied guilt on counts of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so, when his trial started on Monday.

In a plea explanation given to the court, he claimed he was acting in self-defence when he fired the shots that claimed Rönni's life.

Shaningua claimed Rönni was driving towards him "at what I had perceived to be high speed", and he was "overwhelmed by fear" that he would be hit by the car or killed by Rönni when he took out his pistol and began to shoot at the vehicle.

Felix also testified that after Shaningua had driven to his house in Hochland Park, he removed his car's number plates.

A friend of Shaningua's brother offered her N$7 000 in an attempt to persuade her to keep silent about the incident, but she spurned the offer and went to the police on 10 August 2015 to tell them that she had been a passenger in Shaningua's car and had witnessed the shooting, Felix said.

Shaningua was arrested the following day. He has remained in custody since then.

The trial is continuing.