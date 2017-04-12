THE organisation that distributes and promotes the use of condoms in Namibia is shutting its doors because it owes N$14 million to the Inland Revenue Office in import duty and Value Added Tax.

The Namibian understands that the National Social Marketing Association (Nasoma) is the biggest condom distributor in the country that supplies the Cool Ryder, Sense and Femidom condoms. To settle the debt, the organisation has now been forced to sell its property in Windhoek West.

The sale of the property along Windhoek West's Strauss and Beethoven streets was advertised last week in the print media.

The organisation intends using the proceeds of the sale to pay off the principal tax debt, which is around N$2,2 million, and to request a waiver on interest and penalties.

Nasoma's board chairperson, Ester Kali, did not confirm or deny the closure, but promised to reply to questions sent to her by The Namibian yesterday. However, she later stated that she would only be able to respond today.

A source at Nasoma, who confirmed the closure, said the organisation tried to engage the ministry of health last year to bail them out, but to no avail.

"We also tried to negotiate with the ministry of finance to write off the debt, but our request was declined," said the source. The Namibian also understands that the taxman had frozen their account, and cleared out an entire N$200 000 to settle part of the debt in 2015.

The source said the organisation distributes around one million condoms every year, and generates around N$100 000 a month from sales, adding that their clients, such as pharmacies, service stations and other outlets were already starting to notice their absence.

"As I am speaking to you now, the Cool Ryder condom is no longer in circulation, and our clients have been calling to ask us when we will deliver," added the source.

The personal assistant to the finance minister, Esau Mbako, told The Namibian yesterday that Nasoma had promised to honour their debt three years ago, but failed to do so.

"Nasoma must shut up. We have been lenient with them long enough. We also discovered that they have been deducting income tax from their employees' salaries (but not handing it over), which is a criminal case, and they should be locked up," he charged.

Mbako stressed that non-governmental organisations are not exempted from paying tax, except churches.

"At times, churches can also pay tax because they sometimes rent out their premises - which is a form of business," he said.

"How do these people [Nasoma] expect government to operate without it collecting taxes?" he asked.

Government formed Nasoma with the aid of the German government through German consulting firm GITEC during the 1990s.

The organisation was established to complement government efforts in the fight against HIV-AIDS through behavioural change, advocacy and the distribution of condoms through service stations, pharmacies and other outlets across the country.

The organisation is an independent, self-sustaining entity, although it continued to receive government subsidies.

During the early years, Nasoma was supposed to request for import duty exemption, but this was not done. As it continued to import condoms from India, an account was opened, through which the organisation was billed by the ministry of finance.

The organisation continued to enjoy funding from Germany until 2006, whereafter the Global Fund took over funding until 2012 when Namibia was classified as a middle-income country.

During the time that Nasoma was funded by the Global Fund, it was expected to pay import duty, VAT and PAYE, but did not do so due to the fact that the Global Fund did not cater for such expenditures.

Questions emailed to the ministry of health's public relations officer, Ester Paulus, were not answered by the time of going to print yesterday.