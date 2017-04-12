Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been accused of stifling constitutional amendments designed to economically and socially empower women, says a report.

According to NewsDay, the People's Democratic Party secretary general Gorden Moyo told delegates at a gathering organised by the Women's Institute for Leadership and Development that the country's 2013 catered for women empowerment.

He, however, said that it was not being followed to the letter and spirit, hence, delays in the implementation of statutes contained in the charter.

"Let's work together to emancipate women and youths to participate in the next election. We believe that women have the right, the capacity, skill and competence to run this country (and) the city of Bulawayo, to become MPs, senators and (they have the) passion to do it," Moyo was cited as saying.

In a recent report, a rights group claimed that some women's - especially widows - human rights were being undermined in the southern African country.

Human Rights Watch said that widows in Zimbabwe were routinely evicted from their homes and land, and their property was stolen by in-laws when their husbands died.

The government of Zimbabwe should urgently take steps to protect widows from this practice HRW said.

The 53-page report, "'You Will Get Nothing': Violations of Property and Inheritance Rights of Widows in Zimbabwe", found that in-laws often told women shortly after the deaths of their husbands that the relatives intended taking over the homes and lands, or other property where the husband and wife had lived for decades.

News24