Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Killed At University of Maiduguri

Maiduguri — A suicide bomber who attempted to infiltrate University of Maiduguri through the works department was yesterday shot dead by troops stationed in the institution.

The suicide bomber, it was gathered, entered the university through the back gate with the aim of penetrating the school before being gunned down dead by a vigilant soldier.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the school, Mr. Tanko Ahmed, said the incident occurred around 11p.m. last Sunday night.

He said the works department where the incident occurred, had been cordoned off by security agents to render the area safe.

The latest attack would be the second time suicide bomber would be attacking the university after the first attack in January that claimed the life of a professor of veterinary medicine and four others.

In another development, the corpses of two suspected suicide bombers were yesterday found at the break of dawn behind the perimeter fence of the university.

They were believed to have died from premature detonation of the explosive devices strapped on them.

There were however, controversies as to their sex of the suicide bombers, as the police claimed they were both males whereas the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) stated that they were both females.

In a statement, signed by the spokesman of the police in Borno, Victor Isuku, he said the corpses were discovered earlier yesterday morning.

He said: "In the early hours of today (Monday), the bodies of two male suicide bombers were discovered behind the perimeter fence of University of Maiduguri, outskirts of Maiduguri town, whose death are reasonably believed to have been due to prematurely detonated IED to their bodies before they could get to their target.

"The bodies have since been evacuated by SEMA to the Specialist Hospital."

The account of the NEMA spokesman, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, stated: "Today (Monday) around 4a.m., a suicide bombing attack was foiled by security personnel around University of Maiduguri community."