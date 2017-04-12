Nigeria: Wike to Protect Shore of Bille Kingdom

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Government will embark on the sand-filling and shore protection of Bille Kingdom in 2018, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said.

The governor disclosed this when the Council of Chiefs of Bille Kingdom visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.

Governor Wike said the project will be added in the budget of next year and will be executed in phases.

He also announced that his administration will complete the construction of the Bille Primary Health Centre and Model Primary School abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Bille Kingdom, Chief Ibitamino Minapaka (Opu Angula XVII), in an address read on his behalf by Barrister Iyalla Igani, lauded Governor Wike for the construction of the Bille/ Bonny/Nembe Jetty.