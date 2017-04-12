LANDLESS Namibians questioned why 281 farms are still in foreign hands during recent land consultations, and called on government to expropriate the farms, land activist Uhuru Dempers said yesterday.

Dempers, who is with the Namibian Non-governmental Organisations Forum (Nangof), was speaking to The Namibian about progress made on Land Bill consultations.

Nangof has been conducting consultations on the draft law since last year, and continued to do so even after President Hage Geingob ordered that land reform minister Utoni Nujoma postpone the tabling of the bill in February this year.

Dempers said people have urged government to address the issue of "absentee landlords".

"Two hundred and eighty one farms are still in foreign hands. It is about 1,3 million hectares in the hands of foreigners. Provisions have been made since the first national land conference, but nothing much has been done, and only five farms have been expropriated so far," stated Dempers.

He said many people have requested that government speeds up the process instead of using the willing-buyer willing-seller model. "Government can make use of the Commercial Land Act, and expropriate farms."

According to him, communities have also expressed concern that not many people would be able to benefit from government's resettlement programme, and requested that strengthening infrastructure in communal areas be prioritised.

"Other concerns raised were addressing unproductive resettled farmers. Those who are not productive should get assistance, or should be replaced by others who can make use of the land," he added.

Despite shutting down its operations after donor funding dried up last year, Nangof has been at the forefront, along with political parties and traditional authorities, in calling on government to postpone the tabling of the Land Bill, which was scheduled to be tabled in February this year.

The latest to join the fray is the Landless People's Movement, of which Swapo parliamentarian Bernadus Swartbooi is one of the leaders.

The land reform ministry's spokespersons Crispin Matongela, yesterday said the ministry was busy organising the land conference, and ensuring that a national dialogue takes place before the Land Bill is tabled.

"We have not yet started anything. Things are still very raw, but we are working on it," he noted.