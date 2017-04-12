Namibia: Ex-Constable Jailed for 18 Years Over Murder

A POLICE constable who shot and killed a man on a street in Shandumbala, Katutura, in 2013 was sent to jail for 18 years on Monday.

Windhoek Regional Court magistrate Ileni Velikoshi had found 29-year-old Linus Nzwana guilty of murder with a direct intention to kill on Thursday last week.

Nzwana killed 22-year-old Martin Joel when he shot him in the chest on 10 August 2013.

The magistrate sentenced Nzwana to 20 years' imprisonment, with two years of the sentence suspended for a period of five years on condition that Nzwana is not found guilty of murder committed during the period of suspension.

With the sentencing, magistrate Velikoshi said Joel had not been a threat to Nzwana before he was shot.

He said he was satisfied that there had been no attack on Nzwana, who maintained throughout his trial that he had acted in self-defence because he thought Joel was about to attack him with a bottle that he was carrying with him.

The court heard during the trial that Joel and three friends were walking in the street when a bakkie approached them at speed.

Witnesses said Joel shouted something insulting at the bakkie, which was driven by Nzwana, as it passed him and his friends.

Nzwana stopped the car and reversed to where Joel and his friends were standing.

The constable got out of the car and approached Joel to enquire what the problem was. After an exchange of words, Nzwana walked back to the bakkie, took out his personal 9mm pistol and fired a shot that struck Joel in his chest. No warning shots were fired.

Nzwana left the scene after the shooting but reported the incident at the Katutura police station later the same day.

Braam Cupido acted in defence of Nzwana, on the instructions of the legal aid directorate, while Georgitte Losper and Filemon Nyau prosecuted.

