Nigeria: Health Expert Flays Govt's Primary Healthcare Centre Plan

Awka — A health expert, Prof Peter Katchy has criticized the Federal Government's intention to build one Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in every political ward across the country, describing it as over ambitious and theoretical.

He said proper and appropriate upgrading of the already existing ones with modern equipment should rather be encouraged.

Speaking during an event to mark this year's World Health Day in Awka, Katchy also condemned medical tourism calling for an effective national advocacy on poor acceptances of medical services in Nigeria.

"The Federal Government should concentrate on upgrading the medical facilities and encourage state government to take immediate steps to ameliorate the situation in decayed health institution including prompt payment of health workers," he said.

Katchy, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Red Cross Society in the state, identified depression as a major challenge to health, saying this year's theme "Depression: Let's Talk About It" was apt and timely.

He said the causes of depression were: anxiety, loss of confidence, sexual deviation, poverty and unemployment, and called on victims to seek professional help in order to ascertain the underlying problem.