Namibia: NMT Hails Namibian Investigative Journalism for Panama Papers Exposé

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) this week applauded the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) for co-ordinating the groundbreaking global investigation known as the Panama Papers.

NMT chairperson Gwen Lister, a founder member of the ICIJ in 1997 and a member of the advisory committee, notes with pride that The Namibian and several of its journalists are part of the investigation.

She said this is a "great example of professional cross-border, collaborative, multi-platformed investigative journalism that holds power to account" and illustrates the increasing need for good journalism that exposes corruption and makes a difference in the world.

The 12-month long investigation, which utilised 400 journalists from over 100 news agencies in over 80 countries, analysed more than 11,5 million financial and legal records.

The findings reveal reports about financial dealings of politicians, fraudsters, drug traffickers, sports stars, celebrities and many others.

This mega investigation analysed 2,6 terabytes of information.

NMT, publisher of The Namibian, congratulates the project managers, team of journalists and partner publications worldwide which took part in this pioneering media initiative, the biggest data leak in offshore history, which has had reverberations far and wide.