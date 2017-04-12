11 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Falae's Kidnappers Get Life Imprisonment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Sowole

Akure — An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment, seven herdsmen for kidnapping former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, in 2015.

The court presided over by Justice Williams Olamide held that the suspects were guilty of the kidnapping charge brought against them by the Ondo State Government.

The convicts are Abubakar Auta, Bello Jannu, Umaru Ibarahim, Masahudu Muhammed and Idris Lawal.

The two other convicts are Abdukadir Yaro and Babawuro Kato.

Justice Olamide said the recovered ransom, call logs and identification of the suspects by Falae indicted them of complicity in the crime and subsequently sentenced them to Olokuta Prison without an option of fine.

He, however, discharged them of two of the charges, conspiracy and armed robbery.

The convicts kidnapped Falae on September 9, 2015, which happened to be his 77th birthday in his firm at Ilado Village in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The convicts later released the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation five days later In his reaction, counsel to the suspects, Abdul Raham Yusuf, expressed regrets of the judgment and hinted of its appeal.

The director of public prosecution at the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Adesola Adeyemi-Tuki, said the judgment is justice well served.

Nigeria

Magu May Remain Acting Anti-Graft Chairman - Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday gave the clearest indication yet that it would not succumb to the Senate and remove Ibrahim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.