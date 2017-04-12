12 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Govt Extends Support to Hunan Investors - Premier

By Bilal Derso

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said the government is committed to support Hunan companies interested to join the Adama-Hunan Industrial Park.

The premier made the remark yesterday while he conferred with a Chinese delegation led by Hunan Province Vice Governor, He Baoxiang, on paving ways to Hunan companies for their engagement in the park.

During the discussion, the vice governor expressed Hunan companies' desire to engage in car assembly, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing industries.

For his part, Hailemariam expressed hope that the industrial park being would be a model for Africans.

Following the discussion, the vice governor told reporters that they have made the necessary steps to enable Hunan companies enter the industrial park.

He said: "We have finished the initial master plan for the industrial park and sent a group to Ethiopia that will conduct studies, and signed some MoUs between Hunan Enterprises and Ethiopian Investment Commission."

According to Baoxiang, additional agreements would be signed for the park during Prime Minister Hailemariam's visit to the province in the coming May.

The vice governor further stated that the Hunan province wants to expand its cooperation with Ethiopia in the agriculture, education, culture and training fields among others.

