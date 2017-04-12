Ethiopia, Ghana to Boost Cooperation

Ethiopia and Ghana pledged to strengthen their cordial relationships which dates back to the eras of Emperor Hailesellassie I and President Kwame Nkrumah.

The two countries are also geared towards cementing ties on economic issues and peace building. While holding talks with the outgoing Ghanaian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to AU/UNECA Albert Yankey yesterday, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome stressed that Ethiopia and Ghana have enjoyed longstanding ties in political and trade fronts.

He also added that both countries should come forward in ensuring national as well as continental peace and prosperity taking the existing relationships to a new heights.

Apart from strengthening bilateral ties, Dr. Mulatu said the two countries can consolidate their amity to benefit their respective citizens. "The people to people ties will be strengthened if Ghanaian investors engaged in investment sectors in Ethiopia."

Ambassador Albert for his part said Ethio-Ghana relations is now growing though a lot remains to be done in boosting economic ties. Though the two countries struggled for independence and played key role in the formation of Organization for African Unity, [the precursor of African Union], the status of their relations has not matured to this level, Ambassador added.

"The two countries signed a general cooperation and various agreements a few years ago and are working to fulfill their commitments.

According to the ambassador, the prime task will be consolidating partnership to safeguard the interest of their respective citizens in particular and African in general.

"Ethiopia has shown sound commitment towards development which will be exemplary for other African countries," he said adding: "Ghanaian investors will benefit if they engage in cotton production."