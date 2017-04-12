12 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Potgieter Blow for Struggling Bulls

The Bulls will go into this weekend's clash against the Jaguares at Loftus without flank Jacques Potgieter, who is out with a hamstring strain.

Potgieter picked up the injury in this past weekend's shocking 21-20 loss to the Sunwolves on Saturday.

The 30-year-old featured for just 15 minutes after coming off the bench, and while his injury is not considered serious by Bulls management, it is enough to rule him out this weekend.

Prop Jacobie Adriaanse, meanwhile, is still suffering from a concussion and a decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

John-Roy Jenkinson, Ruan Steenkamp, Dries Swanepoel and Arno Botha still face around six weeks on the sidelines while JT Jackson and Jonny Kotze will be out for another two to four weeks.

The good news for coach Nollis Marais is that Ulrich Beyers has returned to training this week while prop Conraad van Vuuren is expected back in training next week.

The Bulls have had a nightmare season so far, winning just one of their six matches. Victory against the Jaguares will has become imperative for Marais and his charges as they look to turn the corner.

Source: Sport24

