Ethiopia: ICAO Lauds Ethiopian Aviation Growth

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu commended Ethiopian for its growing aviation training and transport services saying it has already become a number one of African airline with increasing capacity in all spheres.

Addressing media professionals on the sideline of the forth International Civil Aviation Organization Training and Trainer Plus Symposium being held here for the first time in African continent, she said: "I am impressed by the Ethiopia for the increased attention it attached to promote civil aviation industry. Ethiopian has grown dramatically and become influential in terms of building its capacity. The national carrier also sets benchmarks to the continent's aviation industry," she added.

ICAO encourages member states to invest more in the industry to address shortage of aviation experts. In this regard, the organization established next generation aviation program dedicated to produce efficient and young professionals. "ICAO is availing fund and coordinating global efforts to modernize and help the aviation industry growth."

The symposium host, Ethiopian, has joined Full Plus Trainer Membership after a two-year preparation.

Ethiopian training academy has been at service for the last seven decades and working to get a full plus trainer membership and has now officially joined, said Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority Director General Col. Wesenyeleh Hunegnaw

This membership would enable the airlines to offer accredited and better aviation training not just for local personnel but for foreign nationals as well. The membership also expands the airlines' field of training.

Through provision of international training, Ethiopian can generate foreign currency. Being member of the full plus trainer , the airlines will also have access to global aviation training curriculum and courses,he added

The Aviation academy has cabin crew, commercial, pilot and aviation maintenance and technician training schools giving services to foreign nationals besides local trainees. Currently, the academy is training 20 foreign nationals in various disciplines. The success of airliner depends on the human skill and training capacity, which Ethiopian places great emphasis on. It has so far trained sufficient and qualified personnel. It currently trains over 1,000 trainees with annul intake capacity of 4,000, said Solomon Debebe, Ethiopian Aviation Academy Managing Director.

There is a growing demand from other countries to train their professionals in the Ethiopian academy. "We provide various training to foreign nationals but withhold pilot training requests due to excess demands." The academy allots up to 25% of its training schemes for foreign nationals.

Over 500 participants from aviation academy, training center, airliner, tourism organization and others are taking part in the three-day symposium themed: 'Together Enhancing Training to Build Capacity'.