Ethiopia: Sacrifices to the Good of Citizens

editorial

It is crystal clear that political parties should give prior attention to the people they represent than to their own interests and benefits. However, the past two decades witnessed that some of them exerted minimal efforts to do so. They rather neglected devoting themselves for public interests. Neither did they give antecedence to the peace and stability of the country as well as the welfare of the people.

However, such kinds of impressions could be so annihilating. As experiences from well developed democratic countries indicate, it is compulsory for any political party to come together and work in collaboration with the ruling party for the good of the people they represent. No matter who represents them, citizens usually deserve peace, democracy and development.

It is unusual for any political party to deviate from the interests of the people it represents in the political arena. Despite such inconveniences in Ethiopia, the current agreement among political parties is believed to contribute a significant role in the democratization of the country.

Nineteen political parties including the ruling party EPRDF had reached at a consensus and approved a regulation to conduct their debates without any mediator selecting three individuals from themselves to lead the negotiation.

Besides, they have approved code of conduct for their negotiations, which includes restraint from dispatching information to the mass media separately prior to a joint communique, the presence of local and international observers during the negotiations, the restrictions of observers to give any comment on the agendas and conducting the negotiations in the House of People's Representatives.

Political parties in the country have managed to come together to argue on their country's political, economic and social affairs and reach at a constructive agreement that could benefit their citizens. This indicates the widening of the democratic arena in the country from time to time.

In fact, when the negotiation among political parties began, many thought it would be so hard for the parties to reach at a consensus. However, they used the chance to explore all possibilities to sit round a table and negotiate on issues of national concerns to reach at such an amicable agreement.

Indeed, the consecutive engagements they held in the past few months has helped them to identify the challenges and opportunities on the ground that they could face while taking the country both economically and politically one step ahead which in turn strengthened their willingness to take part on that negotiation.

Political parties have the responsibility to work closer for the welfare of the people they represent. Therefore, collaborating for the congeniality of the political climate where all political parties could run their agendas and cooperate with one another peacefully in a democratic manner could play a significant role in ensuring sustainable development from which all citizens at all levels could be beneficiaries.

It is only where there is a dynamic negotiation and cooperation among political competitors that democracy will be so meaningful and strengthened. In enhancing the democratic situation of the country, there should be mechanisms for competition as well as cooperation. That is why all political parties in the country need to come together and negotiate on all major concerns of the nation.

The public is represented by different political parties. Any political party has a significant number of citizens that believe the party represents them. Having an inclusive dialogue among political parties and reaching at an accord on basic principles and ways of dealing and debating major issues are key steps ahead for a better and peaceful country. Public views are debated in such negotiation and dialogue forums. Hence, it is vivid that the continuous engagement of political parties could assist in reaching at a point that could involve all negotiators in particular and the people in general.