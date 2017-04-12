Ethiopia: Japan Assisting Peace Training Center

Ethiopia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) inked agreement aimed at effecting a document on the 'Project to Strengthen Ethiopia - Peace Support Training Center (PSTC)'.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Shinichi Saida noted that Ethiopia is the largest contributor of troops to peacekeeping operations in the world.

The ambassador said Japanese government is sponsoring the project through the Japan-UNDP Partnership Fund providing 180,000 USD.

"Contributing to Africa's peace and security is one of the three pillars of Nairobi Declaration, outcome of document of TICAD VI held in Nairobi last year for the first time in African continent."

Based on this, Japanese government is firmly resolute to make further contributions for peace and security in Africa,he said.

Peace Support Training Center Head Brig.Gen. Habtamu Tilahun said Japan has been one of the key partners in the establishment and strengthening the center.

He said the new project is instrumental to become a center of excellence in training programs, peace and security research enabling the country to deploy skilled personnel in UN and AU peace keeping operations.

UNDP Governance Section Head Shimels Assefa said for his part that peace and security and a very essential elements for socio-economic development of any country and a world at large.

Ethiopia has showed its commitment to regional peace and security. The Center is a good indication, he said. " Promoting conflict prevention, effective resolution and management are a must in this regard."