Ethiopia's Commendable Diplomacy

opinion

From the very important diplomatic successes that help void colonial legacies and treaties in Africa including the 1929 and 1959 treaties on the sharing of the Nile Water to promoting African unity and integration, Ethiopia has become so influential in continental diplomacy in terms of political dialogues, peacekeeping missions, advocating the spirit of African independence among others. In all perspective one could not find any country which is influential like Ethiopia in Africa, according to African Leadership magazine.

Ethiopia has been at the forefront of the African liberation movement, climate change negotiations, development initiatives, and peace and stability operations across Africa. Such diplomatic success stories and the buildup of internal capacity have enabled the nation to properly justify the utilization of its natural resources for development and pursue mega projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which is being constructed on the Nile.

Though the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the responsible executive body to oversee the country's diplomacy and foreign relations, the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee in the Parliament has to provide legal and diplomatic supports to current Ethiopian diplomatic ties.

The Ethiopian Herald recently sat down with Committee Chairperson Tesfaye Daba to discuss the country's strategic cooperation, foreign direct investment and diaspora participation and mutual coexistence. The role of parliament diplomacy is decisive for building the country's image stated Tesfaye adding, the House and especially the Committee has a mandate to evaluate the performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and supervise the institute of foreign and strategic studies accountable to it. "It has to support the ministry through law making to creating global market link, facilitate technology transfer and hunting anchor investors in the world. The sum of these all has positive impact in changing the image of the country."

He also said that Ethiopia has become a diplomatic hub. "Ethiopia's hosting of the AU, UNECA and several international organizations' headquarters, successful peacekeeping operations, mutual trust with lower and upper riparian countries to share the water equitably and reasonably are testimonies to the ever growing diplomatic engagement."

Strategic Cooperation

Tesfaye said: "Our diplomacy promotes strategic cooperation and foreign direct investment and strengthens the Diaspora's participation and mutual coexistence with the intention of supporting the multifaceted progress the nation has been achieving."

The parliament has given due attention to further the nation's diplomatic relations. To this end, there are five strategic countries (America, China, South Korea, India and Japan) in the diplomatic discourse as well as many strategic partnership forums in the parliament with West Africa, IGAD, West and East Europe, Asia and North American countries.

For ensuring equitable Nile waters utilization, the parliament is working to convince peer parliaments of the seven Comprehensive Framework Agreement (CFA) signatories to adopt it as their national law. The parliaments of Uganda and Kenya are in the course of adopting the CFA soon. "The joining of South Sudan to the signatories is another diplomatic achievement. Now seven countries are signatories of the agreement and three had already endorsed the CFA in their respective parliaments," he said adding, "We are working to increase the signatories to six so that the CFA could become a binding law."

Peacekeeping Interventions

Ethiopia has commendable record in deploying peacekeeping missions in many African countries. Ethiopia is the first nation to be chosen by both parties (Sudan and South Sudan) in conflict to deploy peacekeeping mission in the area of the conflict in the history of the UN mission. This has brought international recognition for Ethiopia, the chairperson added. Ethiopia is willing to share its experiences on peacekeeping.

As stipulated in the foreign and security policy of the country, Ethiopia firmly builds on win-win approach with all neighbouring countries. With regards to Eritrea, Tesfaye noted that assessment of the scenario has been forwarded to the executive body. "After disclosing the interest of the government concerning Eritrea, the House will debate on how peace could be restored in the Ethio-Eritrean borders."

FDI Inflows, Diaspora's Engagement

The committee found through its assessment that the overall activities of the ministry in attracting foreign direct investment is impressive as there has been high FDI inflow into the country, the committee chairperson noted.

Regarding the Diaspora mapping process, he said it is going well and is expected to bring the desire change by enhancing the Diaspora's role and involvement in investment and technology transfer as well as increasing flow of formal remittances.

According to him, Ethiopia is one of the countries that have the largest diaspora population in the world, though their economic roles in the homeland are not good enough.

He added: Despite the raise, remittance income and the participation of Diaspora is still low as compared to the huge number of the Diaspora. Therefore, said Tesfaye, the Diaspora policy that was enacted recently in a bid is expected to ensure active participation of the Diaspora in the motherland and their economic rights in return.