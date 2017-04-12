Ethiopia: Gender Equality - From Family to Parliament

Women empowerment should start from the lower echelons of the society - at family, school and community levels - to make sure that women are equally participating and benefiting from economic, social and political spheres, emphasized at the closing ceremony of the 41st national 'March Eight' celebration held Saturday.

The event was jointly organized by the Ethiopian Youth Federation and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Federation President Tarekegn Abdujebar underlined that women and youth are the core segments of the society to ensure the country's renaissance. Bringing attitudinal change at all societal structures is mandatory as formulation and presence of mere policy and packages could not ultimately ensure gender equality, he added.

Due attention should be given to enable women occupy decision-making positions in various government organs, Tarekegn noted.

The participants highlighted that the main challenge to ensure gender equality is attitudinal problem in the society.

Federation Deputy President Tsegereda Zewde, who is the only women to assume an executive post at the Federation, for her part, said that women need to be in the front line to fight gender focused violence and ensure gender equality.

She said that women should stand as the main actors to solve problems of gender equality through overcoming self-restraint and fear.

Ministry Gender Equality Senior Expert Minyamr Yitay also stated that the ministry has given priority to preventing harmful traditional practices, initiating attitudinal change as well as providing entrepreneurship trainings as the most important intervention to ensure gender equality.

Documents show that women participation in various developmental feats is showing a remarkable progress. For instance, GTP-I performance indicates that women's participation in leadership has improved as their positions at judiciary and political as well as executive bodies has reached 27.8 %, 20.6 %, 9.2 %, respectively.

As economic empowerment is key to gender equality, 8.6 million women were organized to generate on-farm and off-farm economic benefits during the stated period.

A total of 11.11 million women (including two million household heads) have been given certificates to ensure their land right. In addition, 3.4 million women have benefited from access to alternative energy and other technologies, which reduced their workload, the report stated. Over three million women have also benefited from commercial and other activities while 1.8 million women improved their economic status through self-help associations, according to the report.

During the stated period, 6.62 million women and 80,148 women organizations benefited from access to better credit and saving services. Overall, women accessed about two billion Birr in loans for their business and saved 2.82 billion Birr owing to the favorable conditions created to enhance their saving culture.

Taking important lessons from this achievement, the government is exerting efforts to increase women participation in all spheres during GTP II. " By the end of GTP-II, the government aspires to increase women parliamentarians and positions in public office to 50% and 30 %respectively," Tsegereda stated.