12 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Worried About Bus Strike's Impact On Easter Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Parliament's transport committee chairperson Dikeledi Magadzi has expressed concern about the countrywide bus strike.

Bus drivers stepped on the brakes on Wednesday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. Services affected included MyCiti, Golden Arrow, and long-distance services such as Greyhound.

Magadzi raised concerns about the timing of the strike, three days ahead the Easter weekend.

"The national bus strike is set to inconvenience the country in proportions not witnessed before. A lot of people around this time are commuting by road to be with families. The stakes are high and all assistance, particularly from law enforcement agencies, is required so that the safety of road users is not compromised."

She said the long- and short-distance taxi industry would be put under pressure. She appealed to drivers to exercise caution, not overload their vehicles, and stick to the speed limits.

Law enforcement had to be strict when policing permits and licences as "unscrupulous operators" could exploit the strike.

On Tuesday, the Congress of the South African Trade Unions expressed support for the strike.

"Unions have been negotiating with the employers since January, but have reached a deadlock because of the intransigence and the unreasonable attitude of the employers," spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

Cosatu called on employers to accede to the demands for a 12% across-the-board wage increase, to avoid a protracted strike.

"Bus owners need to think about the workers and their passengers and not just about profits," Cosatu said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'If Not Wanting Zuma Is Racism, Then We Are Racist' - Malema

If President Jacob Zuma wants to label those calling for him to step down racists, then so be it, EFF leader Julius… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.