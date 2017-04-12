South Africa: Ramatlhodi Served With Distinction - Mthembu

Former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi served with absolute distinction and dedication, African National Congress chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday.

Echoing the same message issued when the first four axed Cabinet members resigned, Mthembu wished Ramatlhodi well in his endeavours.

"Comrade Ramatlhodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of South Africa, the leadership and membership of the ANC, as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years of his membership in Parliament."

The ANC thanked him for his selfless service to the movement.

He was confident Ramatlhodi would continue to serve the movement in other capacities. He had said the same about Dipuo Peters, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, and Mcebisi Jonas.

The only former Cabinet ministers who had not resigned after President Jacob Zuma removed them from their portfolios on March 30 were former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.

Following his removal from Cabinet in March, Ramatlhodi told News24 he wanted to focus on his golf and do a bit of writing. Government was not for him, he said at the time.

