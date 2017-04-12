Gambia: President Barrow's Nominees for the National Assembly

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has nominated the following people to serve as National Assembly Members:
Ms. Mariam Jack Dention
Mr. Majanko Samusa
Ms. Ndey Yassin Secka-Sallah
Ms. Kumba Jaiteh
Mr. Momodou Sanneh
The public is hereby informed that any other information contrary to the above, especially as published in the media on the 11th April 2017 is not from the office of the President. Once again His Excellency President Barrow extends his congratulations to the newly sworn in members.