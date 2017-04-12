Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has reportedly reshuffled his government, bringing in loyalists who are seen as important allies in preparation for re-election next year.

According to Voice of America, in a presidential decree, the Malian government brought in 10 new ministers and 25 holdovers from the previous cabinet. A former defence minister and close ally to Keita, Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, was brought in as the new territorial administration minister, a post that is charged with organising the next year's crunch elections. Another close ally, Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga, was made the country's new prime minister over the weekend.Mali was hit by instability in 2012 after rebel troops seized key buildings and forced the country's then President Amadou Toumani Toure to flee.

The soldiers - who call themselves the National Committee for the Establishment of Democracy - said they had acted because of the government's "inability" to put down a Tuareg-led insurrection in the north.

Following months of unrest, the current incumbent Keita was elected in 2013 after winning a landslide victory in elections called to turn the page on months of political chaos and conflict.

But the implementation of a peace accord in 2015, to prevent a similar crisis, has been piecemeal and insurgents who refused to sign the deal are still active across large parts of the country.

