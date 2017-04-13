Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation

Ms Gladys Okondo first received the news of her niece's death through the social media site Facebook.

The young Happiness Chweya died in Saudi Arabia last week where she was working.

When the Nation team visited her home in Gianchere village of Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County, Ms Okondo was with a group of women who were comforting her.

"It is so painful. I wish I never logged into Facebook and just waited for her to come back from Saudi where she went to seek greener pastures," she said.

Ms Okondo said they were waiting for her in December after staying in the Arabic country for three years.

In her inbox, sits a message from Ms Chweya in response to her enquiry about how she was.

"She had answered that she was okay, but the most disturbing thing is that people were already pouring their condolences messages on Facebook," Ms Okondo said.

Barely 24 hours after news of her death hit the family, a very disturbing video showing the brutal murder of a woman resembling Ms Chweya emerged on social media, going viral in various sites.

The video has left the family distraught. Ms Okondo thinks that the woman in the video clip is her niece, but her husband James thinks otherwise.

"We cannot tell whether it is her or someone else in the video but we ask the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia to help us investigate the matter," says Mr Okondo, who lived in Saudi Arabia for two decades.

In the video, a woman dressed in a sleeveless top and yellow shorts is seen placing a phone on her head before a log lands on top of the head loudly.

The woman is seen screaming and crying for help before shaking her head vigorously and falling on her back. She remains lying on the ground unconscious.

"If indeed that is my niece in that video, then the people behind this should be arrested and action taken against them. It is inhuman to kill someone in such a manner," says Mr Okondo.

Born and raised by a single mother who passed on two years ago, Ms Chweya was described as respectful and obedient.

"She lived with me for years, I even took her and her brother to school because their mother was struggling," said her uncle.

Mr Okondo revealed that the deceased did not attend her mother's burial because her employer denied her permission, but she was planning to return in December and never go back.

Speaking from Jordan, her brother Japheth Chweya, who works as an hotelier, said that he suspects something suspicious happened to her sister.

He said that her sister had never complained of ill health or any complications and was surprised to hear she was sick.

"We talked even a day before she passed on. I have tried to talk to a woman she was living with and she told me that she was unwell for days,"Mr Chweya said, noting his sister had never mentioned that she was undergoing any treatment.

"I am the only one who has been left behind after the demise of my sister and parents, I now plan to travel back to Kenya and stay there," he said.

Ms Chweya's cousin, Erickson Nyariki, who termed her as a very hard working woman said that the death was a big blow to the family.

He said that she had hinted of returning to Kenya, setting up a business in Nakuru and even get married.

Her friends, Eglah Abuga and Wesley Nyaata, have a hard time accepting her death and are already working on how the body will be brought back home.

The family and friends are appealing to well-wisher to help fly the body to Nairobi as well as the government to help find out what happened.