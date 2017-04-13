East Africa: Uganda, Kenya to Build Cross Border Primary Schools

Moroto — The governments of Kenya and Uganda have resolved to construct primary schools along the Kenya Uganda border to enable pastoralists' children attain better education.

The two governments made the decision last week during the cross border peace meeting held in Moroto District.

Mr John Byabagambi, the Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs, said building joint cross border schools would also help to cement the strained relationship between Karamojong pastoralists and the Turkana.

"We want to see the Karamojong and Turkana children live as brothers and sisters," he stressed.

Currently, Karamoja region is hosting more than 90,000 Turkana pastoralists who crossed with their children and livestock in search of water and pasture.

The pastoralists are mainly in the areas of Moroto, Kotido and Kaabong.

Mr Byabagambi also proposed that the Turkana pastoralists grazing in Uganda be given both Uganda and Kenya National Identity cards for easy identification.

Mr Josephat Nanok, the governor of Turkana County, hailed the Uganda government for hosting hundreds of the Turkana and thousands of their livestock to graze in the country.

Mr Nanok said there are many pastoralists' children who have missed school due to long distances.

He said the Turkana and the Karamojong are one people since they speak the same language and encouraged them to live in harmony.