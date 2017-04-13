Uganda/Egypt: KCCA Goalkeeper Ochan Not Bothered By Egyptian History

Kampala — Geoffrey Sserunkuma, and lately Derrick Nsibambi have hogged the headlines for spearheading KCCA's excursions both domestically and internationally.

The former leads the topflight league scoring charts with 15 goals, two in the Uganda Cup and four on the continent, while the latter's brace against Kataka on Tuesday made it six for him in the country's oldest Cup competition.

That double off the bench in Mbale was a quick-fire follow-up to his injury time winner against Al-Masry last Saturday that ensured KCCA take a 1-0 lead to Egypt for the return leg of the Total Caf Confederation Cup playoff this weekend.

Yet it all started from a position that often suffers lack of glamour in the wake of goal scorers' glory.

It took a hurried but well practiced free kick by KCCA goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, deep inside his half as the clock ticked away, for Nsibambi's positioning and scoring ability to manifest again.

"The whole week before the match," Ochan told Daily Monitor yesterday, "We worked on those free-kicks with my coach.

"If you remember, before that I had also launched in another. I kept launching them in. So there was nothing accidental when the final long ball paid off.

"That goal gave us more belief that we can now go and give it our best to be in the group stages."

To do that outright, KCCA will have to avoid a two-goal margin defeat in Egypt on Saturday.

Yet, despite dictating proceedings against Al-Masry last weekend, it will be remembered that the Lugogo-based side have been eliminated by Egyptian opposition every time they have met. Actually, of KCCA, Express, Simba and SC Villa - the Ugandan clubs with a trace of history on the continent - only the Jogoos have once managed to eliminate Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Champions of Clubs (Champions League) in 1991.

"That's history," Ochan shrugged off the talk, "We can also rewrite it. We have the belief, a strong belief that we can do it and we shall go to Egypt with the mindset of doing it in their backyard."

Ochan who was also part of the 2009 then KCC team that reached the current stage, believes he will have achieved nothing if they do not make it to the group.

Confederation cup playoff

Return leg, Saturday April, 16

Al-Masry vs KCCA (0-1)