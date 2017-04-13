Uganda: Newton's Laws of Motion Tell Us Why Museveni, Besigye Talks Are Necessary

Photo: Daily Monitor

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye and President Yoweri Museveni.

In 1687 the English mathematician, astronomer and physicist, Isaac Newton, published his three laws of motion in the book, Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy. The first law stated that an object either remains at rest or continues to move at a constant velocity, unless acted upon by a force.

The second law provides a formula to understand and underpin the theory so we will ignore that (and out of sympathy to recent UPE graduates) and move on swiftly to the third; it states that when one body exerts a force on a second body, the second body simultaneously exerts a force equal in magnitude and opposite in direction on the first body.

You probably already feel a headache coming on but such is the complexity of the situation in Uganda that we are forced to reach for the stars, search through dark matter and black holes, to understand the gravity of these gravitational forces.

Let's take the first law, rather simplistically. Uganda, for much of its existence, has lurched between moments of rest and stagnation (especially due to war) or has made steady but unremarkable progress. Economic growth, at an average of six per cent with a population growth rate of 3.5 per cent, and starting from a small base is not the stuff of the annals of history.

Improvements in health and a growth in population have now led us to the edge of a demographic tipping point.

The young, hungry and increasingly angry young people are a major force now acting on Uganda.

They are impatient and want jobs and a better life. The steady progress is not good enough for them and they are forcing acceleration in delivery of outputs, or at least clumsy attempts to do so.

This force has drawn an equal and opposite reaction, with the state pushing back by either offering incentives and promises of better, or clamping down on dissenters bearing painted piglets or verbal missiles.

One by one, and over time, these clashes have fed into a national tension in which the more people pull away from the centre, the more they try to find their place within it, and a sense of identity.

Most of what makes the news is the dramatic pulling away; think Rwenzururu, the Kayunga riots or even talk of a Nile Republic in northern Uganda.

But there is more happening under the surface--West Nilers wrapping themselves in the green of Onduparaka FC, or folks from Acholi and Masaka quietly "going home" to literally and metaphorically plant the seeds of renewal.

Yet this pulling away and search for localised identities is matched by eruptions of nationalist fervour, such as when the Cranes or a Ugandan athlete wins, or a rallying around causes.

The thousands that paid to take part in the Kabaka's birthday run last week didn't do it because they are Baganda, but because they identify with the cause and share a sense of community.

Which brings us to the proposed dialogue between President Museveni and opposition leader Kizza Besigye.

The two men represent different forces being exerted on Uganda. Mr Museveni's supporters see steady progress and a country marching forward, imperfect but headed in the right direction under strong leadership.

Those to whom Mr Besigye appeals see an unequal society in which patronage and the abuse of power mean there is no shared prosperity, common cause or long-term stability.

A mere conversation between the two men would be little more than a photo-op but a structured conversation between a wider representation of competing views would help harness the healthy parts of this tension - such as the widely held view that we can and should be doing a lot more, a lot better and a lot faster for a lot less - into progress.

Mere talks will not create jobs, fix the hospitals or reverse climate change. But only a change in political culture and an honest discussion about who we are and our common aspirations as diverse people corralled by colonialists into this geographical entity, will deliver the sustainable socio-economic progress and save Uganda as a country and 'Ugandanness' as an identity.

Unfortunately, history and physics show that opportunities to reset the politics of a country are often ignored except at the pain of the force of death or revolution.

Newton saw this, too, when he said, "I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies but not the madness of people". When will sanity and civility prevail?

Mr Kalinaki is a Ugandan journalist based in Nairobi.