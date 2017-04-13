Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court is to be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on April 20, an official said on Wednesday.

The tribunal's Head of Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem Alhassan, said in a statement in Abuja that Mr. Ngwuta would appear before a two-member panel over alleged false asset declaration.

Mr. Alhassan said that summons had already been served the judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government preferred a 10-count charge against Ngwuta before the tribunal.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said that Mr. Ngwuta contravened Section 15 of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

According to Mr. Malami, false declaration of assets is punishable under Section 23 (2) of the Act.

Mr. Ngwuta is one of the judges from whose residences, the State Security Service, SSS, claimed it uncovered huge sums of money in various denominations.

The SSS raided the judges' residences in October, 2016.

Mr. Ngwuta is also currently standing trial before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on an amended 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The Federal Government which preferred that charge, said that Mr. Ngwuta contravened Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2012 (as amended).

It added that the offences are punishable under Section 15 (3) of the Act.

(NAN)