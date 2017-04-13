Malawi: Gospel Musicians Take Easter Fun to Joe's Motel Mchinji

For the past few years, Gospel musicians have been organizing concerts in major cities and towns to commemorate Easter, but this year in an exciting twist of events, established and upcoming Gospel Musicians have teamed up to mesmerize gospel music lovers at Joe's Motel in Mchinji district on 16th April 2017.

Gospel musicians, veteran Favoured Martha, Ronald Thamakera, late Grace Chinga's children Miracle Chinga and Steve Spesho, Maxwell Olloto, Lyton Nandolo, Levison Masamba, Clinton Esau and Farai Chazima are among the artists who have been billed to perform at the event.

"We have been working hard to put this show together and I can assure Mchinji people that all preparations are done and they should expect more exciting things on the day," said Alex Nkalo, one of the organizers.

Nkalo who is also one of the musicians set to perform at the concert said he was very optimistic that people will enjoy the show considering that it also comes in the period of Pascha celebration.

He added that Easter celebration is time to bring together families, friends and people from all walks of life.

During Easter, Christians all over the world celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who died for all mankind.

The concert, scheduled to start at 11 o'clock in the morning is pegged at K1, 000 per head upon entrance.