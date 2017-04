Tanzania's target of 10 per cent growth by 2021 is possible and it is needed to address poverty while generate jobs, World Bank has said.

The WB, Country Director, Ms Bella Bird, said yesterday during the launch of the 9th Tanzania Economic Update: Money Within Reach, Extending Financial Inclusion in Tanzania report.

"But growth isn't inevitable.

It is decisions and choices of today that'll influence future growth prospects" Ms Bird said.