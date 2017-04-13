12 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Courts Investors in Mineral Value Addition

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
President John Magufuli and the new team sworn-in to probe mineral sands.

The government has invited investors to invest in mineral value addition for the country to benefit more from variety of mineral resources.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals the invitation comes after the government has last month announced total ban on export of ores and concentrates of metallic minerals to enable all mineral value addition activities including processing, smelting and refining to be carried out within the country.

"The government is inviting capable stakeholders to invest in mineral processing, smelting and refining industries in Tanzania," the Ministry said, as the government is implementing the Mineral Policy, 2009 and the Mining Act, 2010.

In the Mineral Policy of 2009, the government emphasizes the need to promote and facilitate value addition activities to be carried out within the country to increase revenue from the mineral sector, create jobs and acquire new technology hence to realise maximum benefits from the mineral sector.

According to the statement, the interested persons or firms are required to have the proper technology to ensure that pure metals are produced and exported outside Tanzania.

Also, such companies to have reputable experience in processing, smelting and refining of metallic ores and concentrates as well as sound financial capacity and workable investment plan.

Some of the critics of the domestic smelting however argue that to operate the smelting plant economically, a feedstock of 150,000 tonnes of mineral sand, almost three times the amount produced in Tanzania, are required annually.

Tanzania is endowed with variety of mineral resources from metallic minerals to gemstones and most of the minerals produced are exported in raw or semi processed form.

More on This

Mineral Sands Probe - After the Science, Now the Real Food

President John Magufuli yesterday directed a new team sworn-in to probe mineral sands to conduct thorough investigations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.