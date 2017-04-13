Uganda: Kony's Wife Writes Book On Life in Captivity

The former wife of Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader, Evelyn Amony has launched a book about her time in captivity and stay in the bush with Joseph Kony. The book titled 'I am Amony Evelyn' portrays her life in captivity and also gender based violence in post-conflict situation.

Speaking at an event organized by Justice and Reconciliation Project to launch the book at Bomah hotel in Gulu town on Tuesday evening, Amony noted that the book will help many people to get to know about her life in the bush and how violence has negatively impacted on the people in Acholi sub region.

She also noted that the book will shed more light on the major challenges women face while accessing justice in formerly war affected areas.

"This book will guide judicial officers in addressing procedural issues that impede women's access to justice because there are many uneducated people who came from the bush and are suffering," she said.

Adding that, "The value of 'I am Evelyn Amony' book, is that, it breaks down the complex and often abstract legal norms not only for people who have been in the bush, but also for legal practitioners. It assists the core users in overcoming latent gender stereotyping, which normally locks the mind of judicial officers and impedes them from delivering gender balanced decisions," said Amony

"The book, I am Evelyn Amony should be viewed as an essential tool for the achievement of real access to justice on the part of women. When women are faced with situations of discrimination or violence, as they often are, their only recourse is law and justice agencies," she added.

Rwot David Onen Acana, the Acholi paramount chief said that the book will help 'keep' the memories of those that suffered in the post-war conflict.

